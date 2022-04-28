BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was hospitalized Thursday following an assault outside Long Reach High School, authorities said.
Two students were outside the high school Thursday morning when one of them attacked the other, Howard County Police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, and the other student took off, according to police.
Police are searching for the student accused in the attack.
The high school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, police said.
This story will be updated with additional details as new developments surface.