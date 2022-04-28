BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Long Reach High School student was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed outside the school, authorities said.
It happened when the 18-year-old victim and 17-year-old suspect got into a fight in the school’s parking lot about 11 a.m., Howard County Police said.READ MORE: Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland
Police said the victim was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Mostly Sunny With A Cool Breeze
Investigators are looking for the 17-year-old suspect, who took off in an unknown vehicle afterward, police said.MORE NEWS: The Baltimore Orioles Will Celebrate 'Mo Gaba' Day On July 28
The school was initially placed on lockdown, which has since shifted into a “modified lockdown,” according to police.