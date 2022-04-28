BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A judge on Thursday ordered Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler to hand over evidence to state investigators from the shooting death of a man killed by deputies over the weekend.

The judge also granted a temporary restraining order to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to keep the Sheriff’s Office from interfering with an independent state investigation into the death of 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver.

The ruling stems from a complaint Frosh filed Monday, which accused Gahler of denying state investigators unfettered access to evidence and body-camera video recorded during Saturday’s shooting.

Breaking… A judge in Harford County has ordered Sheriff Gahler to turn over evidence on a deadly officer involved shooting from the weekend. The AG argued that the sheriff was interfering with the investigation and the judge to granted the temporary restraining. @wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) April 28, 2022

Deputies were responding to a report of an armed man in Bel Air about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday when two deputies fired upon Fauver, a Whiteford man whom Gahler characterized as “suicidal.” Fauver did not survive.

Gahler argued that the attorney general’s office was welcome to review the material under the supervision of the Sheriff’s Office. He voiced concerns that the state could release video too early and taint the investigation.

“If… they decide to release (body camera footage) outside the wishes of the State’s Attorney, that is certainly something, I believe, contrary to law, but contrary to being able to conduct a complete and unbiased investigation,” Gahler said.

Frosh accused the sheriff of breaking the law by not handing over evidence in a timely fashion and not sharing footage of the incident with his investigators.

Established in response to 2021 police reforms, the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division is tasked with investigating all civilian deaths at the hands of law enforcement.

