BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Joe Biden will address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 during a graduation and commissioning ceremony on May 27, according to academy staff.
The ceremony will be held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen, according to academy staff.
The event is not open to the public. But the 2022 graduation and commissioning ceremony will be streamed live on the academy's Facebook and YouTube pages, staff said.
Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate at the age of 29 and represented the state of Delaware for 36 years. He is the 46th president of the United States.