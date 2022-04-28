BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shortly after taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton 14th overall, the Baltimore Ravens dealt wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the team’s top selection in 2019, and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick.

Executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta then sent to the No. 23 overall slot to the Buffalo Bills for the 25th pick and the 130th pick, according to reports.

The Bills trade the 25th and 130th picks to Baltimore for the 23rd pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022

The 24-year-old led all Ravens wide receivers in receiving yards and touchdowns last season, and he trailed only tight end Mark Andrews in those categories.

In three years with the Ravens, Brown has 2,361 receiving yards in 46 games with 21 touchdowns, and he’s developed a close relationship with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8,” Brown tweeted.

Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8 🤞🏿💯 — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 29, 2022

In Arizona he’ll be reunited with his quarterback at Oklahoma, Kyler Murray.

Let’s run it back! Hollywood to the desert… Y’all welcome my boy! @Primetime_jet 🔥🥋🚀 — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 29, 2022

As it currently stands, the Ravens’ top pick in 2021, Rashod Bateman, is atop the team’s wide receiver depth chart, followed by Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.