BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 09: Baltimore Orioles super fan Mo Gaba gets a hug from Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (10) on Kids' Opening Day on April 9, 2017 at Orioles Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. The New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 7-3. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore and the Baltimore Orioles will host the inaugural “Mo Gaba Day” at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 28, according to team staff.

The Orioles will play a home game against the Tampa Bay Rays at 12:35 p.m. EST that day.

Gaba, a 14-year-old Orioles superfan, was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2020, the day before he died on July 28, 2020.

Gaba had battled cancer throughout his young life. His fourth bout with cancer had spread to his lungs and brain.

Baltimore’s baseball team will welcome Gaba’s mom, Sonsy, his friends, family, and caretakers from Johns Hopkins Children’s Center to celebrate his life and legacy, staff said.

Fans are invited to participate by buying tickets for the game, team staff said.

Gaba began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.

He became a staple in the Baltimore sports community and was the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille in 2019.

After he died, the Baltimore Ravens filled an entire section at M&T Bank Stadium with cardboard cutouts of Gaba. They called it “Mo’s Rows.”

Gaba was the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award as one of the most passionate and devoted fans in franchise history.

Mo said that he was always happy and loved to make other people laugh.

The last time WJZ spoke to Mo, he had this message for everyone: “If you want to be like me, just be yourself.”

Throughout the duration of the baseball season, fans can support the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center through the purchase of Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter at the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood stand located near Section 72 at the baseball stadium, staff said.

In honor of Gaba’s legacy, $1 from every Shrimp Platter sold will benefit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, according to team staff.

Further details on activations for Mo Gaba Day will be provided as the date approaches.