CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County Fire Department, Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters on Friday battled a three-alarm fire involving multiple rowhomes in Dundalk.

The fire was reported about noon at several homes in the unit block of Flagship Road, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

No injuries were immediately reported, though one firefighter was briefly in distress, the fire department said.

It’s unclear how the fire got started.

CBS Baltimore Staff