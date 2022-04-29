DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters on Friday battled a three-alarm fire involving multiple rowhomes in Dundalk.
The fire was reported about noon at several homes in the unit block of Flagship Road, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
No injuries were immediately reported, though one firefighter was briefly in distress, the fire department said.
It’s unclear how the fire got started.
Units o/s, 3-alarm fire, unit block Flagship Rd., #Dundalk, 21222. A mayday involving a firefighter has been cleared; FF is safe. Crews still fighting fire involving multiple rowhomes. No injuries reported. DT 1155. pic.twitter.com/hu3QSIQSq8
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 29, 2022