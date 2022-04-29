JOPPATOWNE (WJZ) — Trinity Lutheran Christian School announced Friday the creation of the Lt. Kelsey Sadler Memorial Scholarship to benefit children of first responders.

Officials with the K-8 school in Harford County announced the scholarship fund during its annual “Run for the Son” fundraiser on campus.

“Not only will this group of Trinity kids know her, but people in the future will know her and she will be the example for our kids,” Colleen Lull, a Trinity parent and Baltimore City Fire Department lieutenant, said. “She was a good person, she was a good mom, she was a good friend.”

Sadler was the stepmother of a third grade student at Trinity Christian School.

“It was one of those that we had truly lost one of our own, and it was one of those ‘How do we wrap our arms around the Sadler family?'” Head of School Randy Gast said.

Local fire and law enforcement taught students about fire safety and showed off equipment during the “Run for the Son” day at Trinity.

“So, we’re teaching them a little bit. We’re sneaking in a little education and they don’t even realize it,” Lull said.

Sadler’s family and many of her former colleagues at BCFD Engine 14 attended the scholarship announcement, including firefighter John McMaster, who was injured in the Jan. 24 fire that killed his colleagues, Lt. Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim and firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

Earlier this month, the firefighters’ deaths were ruled homicides by Baltimore police after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives labeled the fire as “incendiary.”

Sadler’s uncle, Mickey Norman, spoke Friday on behalf of the family.

“She was very, very special. If you talked to any of the people she worked with, they’ll tell you the exact same thing. She was a wonderful human being. She was tough as nails in one regard, but as sweet as they come in another regard. She was the full package,” Norman told WJZ. “We’re just extremely proud of the person she is/was. And we miss her.”

The Lt. Kelsey Sadler Memorial Scholarship will benefit children of first responders. Recipients will learn about Sadler’s impact on the community.

“We thank God for our time with her and we thank the opportunity to talk about her with our kids,” Lull said. “(Sadler) just led by example without a lot of fanfare and she just showed everyone how women can do the job in the fire service.”