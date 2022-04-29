OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens on Friday introduced their first-round picks, safety Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame and center Tyler Linderbaum of the University of Iowa, at the team’s facility in Owings Mills.

The Ravens double dipped in the first round of the draft, using the trade of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to land a second selection.

Both picks are heralded by draft experts as immediate impact players and are expected to be starters this coming season as rookies. They did earn their accolades with outstanding careers at the top level of college football. And I asked both of the new Ravens about the challenge of stepping up their game as pros as they get ready to play now in the NFL.

.@kyledhamilton_ is ready to become one of the next great #Ravens on defense and Head Coach John Harbaugh is happy to have him! Hear from Baltimore’s two 1st Rd picks coming up on @wjz at 5 with @MarkWJZ #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/TMKRS2WZkl — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) April 29, 2022

“It just requires you to study that much more, work that much harder because we’re here for a reason, too, the Ravens drafted us for a reason, because they feel like we can compete and be better than these guys that we’re competing against,” said Hamilton. “So it builds confidence playing at a high level like that, but we know that coming in it’s going to just a full reset.”

Added Linderbaum: “Yeah along with that, you know you’re going against the best of the best. So every time you step out on that field, you got to bring it. That’s the kind of mentality you got to bring to it.”

Entering the second night of the NFL Draft, the Ravens have one pick in the second round (45th overall) and one pick in the third round (76th overall). On Saturday, they’ll make six selections in the fourth round (110th, 119th, 128th, 130th, 139th and 141st overall), and one in the sixth round (196th overall).

The second round starts at 7 p.m.