CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Mark Viviano
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Iowa, Kyle Hamilton, NFL Draft, Notre Dame, Tyler Linderbaum

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens on Friday introduced their first-round picks, safety Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame and center Tyler Linderbaum of the University of Iowa, at the team’s facility in Owings Mills.

The Ravens double dipped in the first round of the draft, using the trade of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to land a second selection.

READ MORE: Flower Mart Returns In-Person To Mount Vernon, Signaling Spring In Baltimore

Both picks are heralded by draft experts as immediate impact players and are expected to be starters this coming season as rookies. They did earn their accolades with outstanding careers at the top level of college football. And I asked both of the new Ravens about the challenge of stepping up their game as pros as they get ready to play now in the NFL.

“It just requires you to study that much more, work that much harder because we’re here for a reason, too, the Ravens drafted us for a reason, because they feel like we can compete and be better than these guys that we’re competing against,” said Hamilton. “So it builds confidence playing at a high level like that, but we know that coming in it’s going to just a full reset.”

READ MORE: Baltimore Receives $7.9M To Fund Violence Prevention Programs, Implement Parts Of Consent Decree

Added Linderbaum: “Yeah along with that, you know you’re going against the best of the best. So every time you step out on that field, you got to bring it. That’s the kind of mentality you got to bring to it.”

Entering the second night of the NFL Draft, the Ravens have one pick in the second round (45th overall) and one pick in the third round (76th overall). On Saturday, they’ll make six selections in the fourth round (110th, 119th, 128th, 130th, 139th and 141st overall), and one in the sixth round (196th overall).

MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Dedicating Street To Slain Police Officer Keona Holley

The second round starts at 7 p.m.