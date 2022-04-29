HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The 40th Annual Decoy and Wildlife Art Festival will be held in Havre de Grace this weekend.

The festival, the largest fundraiser for the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, will feature a blend of vintage and contemporary decoys, as well as wildlife artwork.

Among the people whose work will be featured are Bob, Charles and Joey Jobes, three brothers who are well known in the decoy industry and each of whom runs his own decoy shop.

“Working on the water, making decoys, all of us, that’s all we’ve done,” Charles Jobes told WJZ. “That’s all we really know.”

The siblings learned the craft from their father, the legendary Capt. Harry Jobes.

“My father passed away three years ago and you just can’t turn off the thoughts of what we did over at his shop,” Joey Jobes said. “The shop is gone and you think about it all the time when you’re making decoys.”

Harry Jobes’ legacy lives on to this day, not just through his sons’ memories but also in the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, where his work and likeness are on display.

The festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum at 710 Congress Ave. Admission is $10 per person for the weekend.

Below you’ll find a list of events visitors can enjoy during this weekend’s festival:

Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., set-up at the exhibition site 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., carver’s reception (Decoy Museum)

Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., exhibition and competitions

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., exhibition 3 p.m., spring raffle drawing



To learn more about the festival, visit the museum’s website.