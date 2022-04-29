INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 06: Nick Cross #DB50 of Maryland runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Indianapolis Colts on Friday selected Maryland defensive back Nick Cross in the third round of the NFL draft Friday evening.
The Bowie native was an All-Washington D.C. Metro pick out of DeMatha Catholic High School. Cross operated as the bouncer of the Maryland defense and is “a chase player who seeks to make a statement upon impact and has impressive stopping power near the line or as an open-field tackler” according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
Maryland said Cross shined at the NFL Combine in February, posting the fastest 40-yard dash time of any safety at the combine with a 4.34.
The Terps have now had a player chosen in five consecutive and 26 of the last 28 NFL Drafts.