BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fresh off the school’s first bowl game win since 2010, Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley has been extended through the 2026 season, the university’s athletic department said.

Under Locksley, the Terps went 6-6 last year and soundly beat Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl, 54-10.

“Coach Locksley uses the mantra ‘The Best Is Ahead’ and it is for Maryland football,” said athletic director Damon Evans. “Coach Locks has done a great job revitalizing our football program.”

Evans cited the Pinstripe Bowl win as a sign Locksley is making progress.

“Coach Locks continues to build our program and has high expectations and we know he is the man to lead us there,” he said. “We are thrilled he will be leading our football program into the future as the best is certainly ahead.”

A Washington, D.C. native who talks about sneaking into what was then named Byrd Stadium as a kid, Locksley has often called Maryland his “dream job.”

“We are building something special here in College Park and I’m extremely grateful and honored to continue to serve as the head football coach at this outstanding university,” he said. “I appreciate the trust President Pines and Damon Evans have shown in me and I’m thankful for all of the support that our administration has given to make sure our student-athletes are in a position to be successful both on and off the field.”

Locksley joined the Terrapins coaching staff in 1997, under Ron Vanderlinden, and oversaw the running backs room. Over his six-year tenure, three different players — Chris Downs, Bruce Perry and LaMont Jordan — surpassed 1,000 yards rushing and were named First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference.

He also worked as a recruiting coordinator.

After stints at Florida and Illinois, and a head coaching job at New Mexico, Locksley returned to Maryland as offensive coordinator in 2012. He took over head-coaching in duties in 2015 following the mid-season firing of Randy Edsall, going 1-5.

Alabama brought him on as a wide receivers coach in 2017, but he was back at College Park two years later to replace head coach DJ Durkin, who was fired months after offensive lineman Jordan McNair died of a heat stroke.

Over the last three seasons, Locksley has a record of 12-18.

The athletic department praised Locksley’s ability to elevate the schools recruiting profile, pointing to three consecutive classes ranked 31st in the country or better.