BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Freeze Warning is expected again tonight across the area north and west of Baltimore with lows dropping into the low to mid-30s in these areas and mid to upper 30s elsewhere.
Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid-60s. Mornings will continue to be cool into the weekend, starting off in the 40s.
Saturday afternoon, highs will reach the mid and upper 60s. Temps in the mid-60s with increasing clouds can be expected Sunday with a chance for showers in the afternoon.
We are back into the 70s Monday with chances for showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.