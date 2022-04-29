BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens selected Michigan linebacker David Ojabo as the No. 45 overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night, buffing their defense.
The Nigerian-born linebacker moved to the United States from Scotland for high school at New Jersey's Blair Academy, where he played alongside Ofafe Oweh, the Ravens' 2021 first-round pick.
Ojabo played in Michigan under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s brother. The Ravens hired Michigan defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald last year.
Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles during a pass-coverage drill at Michigan's pro day in March, but fans are positive he'll recover under the injury-prone Ravens.
“There you go @Ravens,” said former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson. “If anyone can rehab an Achilles you can. Getting a phenomenal player.”
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) April 30, 2022
In the first round, the Ravens selected dynamic safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. The team sent wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, along with the 100th pick, to the Arizona Cardinals to take a second first round pick.
Moving forward in the draft, the Ravens have one pick in the third round (76th overall), six picks in the fourth round (110th, 119th, 128th, 130th, 139th and 141st overall), and one pick in the sixth round (196th overall).