BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Friday released an investigative report on a police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash in Baltimore County last year.
Baltimore resident Jawuan James Ginyard, 26, died on Oct. 9 after losing control of his car on an exit ramp and being ejected from the vehicle. He was being pursued by Maryland Transportation Authority police officer Theodore Jeremenko.READ MORE: 16 People Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Dundalk
The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office is tasked with investigating all citizen deaths involving police. The office last October released video footage of the police pursuit that preceded the one-car crash
The IID reported that on October 9, 2021 at around 3 a.m., Jeremenko was parked at the intersection of I-395 and Conway Street in Baltimore City when he saw a grey Monte Carlo make a left turn onto I-395 on a red light. Officer Jeremenko followed the car and attempted to make a traffic stop on the car after seeing erratic maneuvers.READ MORE: Baltimore City Dedicating Street To Slain Police Officer Keona Holley
As Jeremenko got out of his car and approached the Monte Carlo, the driver drove off, the IID reported. Jeremenko then began to pursue the Monte Carlo until the driver lost control and crashed in the area of I-695 and Wilkins Avenue in Baltimore County.
The driver, Ginyard, was pronounced dead on the scene.MORE NEWS: Ravens Select Injured Michigan Edge Rusher David Ojabo In Second Round; DT Travis Jones In Third Round
The IID sent its investigative report to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office on March 28, and the SAO decided not to prosecute Jeremenko.