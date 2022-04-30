The Baltimore Ravens put the finishing touches on their 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Ravens rounded out their 2022 draft class by taking Missouri running back Tyler Badie as the 196th overall selection in the sixth round, finishing a busy third day that saw them take seven players off the board, including six fourth round picks.
Fourth round picks included: Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (No. 110); Alabama cornerback Jalyn Amour-Davis (No. 119); tight ends Charlie Kolar (No. 128) and Isaiah Likely (No. 139) from Iowa State and Coastal Carolina, respectively; and Houston cornerback Damarion Williams (No. 141). The team also took Penn State punter Jordan Stout at No. 130, who looks like the heir-apparent to longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch.
Baltimore was equally busy during the first two days of the draft, selecting George safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14) and sending receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third round pick to Arizona for the No. 25 pick, a move used to select Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. The team also added Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo (No. 45) and UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones (No. 76).
