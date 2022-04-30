BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say three people were shot at the BP gas station in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road around 4a.m. Saturday morning.
Officers were flagged down near the gas station parking lot where they found a 22-year-old man who has been shot in his left leg.
Moments later the police received a call for a shooting victim found in the 4100 block of West Belvedere Avenue where they found a 37-year-old man who was shot in his left arm.
A short time later police were notified a 47-year-old man walked into an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the right calf.
After investigating police determined all three men were shot at the BP gas station in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.