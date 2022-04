BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Saturday is shaping up to be a pleasant and beautiful day.

Plenty of sunshine is in store and temperatures will top out around 70°.

Clouds move in by the evening and a stray shower is possible tonight.

Temperature will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday is looking rather cloudy and damp.

A shower or two is possible in the morning with a better chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Clouds and wet weather will keep temperatures in the mid 60s.