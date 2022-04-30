BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Saturday is shaping up to be a pleasant and beautiful day.
Plenty of sunshine is in store and temperatures will top out around 70°.READ MORE: City Police Investigating Triple Shooting In Northwest Baltimore
Clouds move in by the evening and a stray shower is possible tonight.
Temperature will dip into the mid to upper 40s.READ MORE: Inside The GTTF: What Happened To The Officers In Baltimore’s Biggest Police Corruption Scandal
Sunday is looking rather cloudy and damp.
A shower or two is possible in the morning with a better chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.MORE NEWS: Ravens Select Injured Michigan LB David Ojabo In Second Round, DT Travis Jones In Third Round
Clouds and wet weather will keep temperatures in the mid 60s.