BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A non-profit group for mothers of homicide victims is coming together to support each other and grieve while calling for change in advance of Mother’s Day.

The group is trying to help all the families suffering in the aftermath of the city’s seemingly unending violence.

This group—Tears of a Mother’s Cry—says it’s especially important for mothers to come together and support each other just before Mother’s Day as a way to grieve while the city continues to see escalating violence.

“Losing your child, something you gave birth to, that’s excruciating,” Denise Green, the group’s coordinator said.

In Baltimore this year, 110 people have been killed and 221 have been injured in shootings, according to the numbers provided by the Baltimore Police Department on Friday.

On Saturday another three people were shot around 4 a.m. at a gas station in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings hurt the victim’s family members and that’s where the group called tears of mother’s cry comes in to support the mothers of homicide victims.

The group holds events throughout the year to support mothers as they grieve their lost child, and let them know they are not alone and are not forgotten.

“Takes my mind off my pain to help somebody else with theirs,” Green said.