BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mothers of homicide victims are coming together to support each other and grieve while calling for change in advance of Mother’s Day.

A non-profit group that supports these mothers is trying to help all the families suffering in the aftermath of the city’s seemingly unending violence.

This group—Tears of a Mother’s Cry—says it’s especially important for mothers to come together and support each other just before Mother’s Day as a way to grieve while the city continues to see escalating violence.

“Losing your child, something you gave birth to, that’s excruciating,” Denise Green, the group’s coordinator said.

Green knows firsthand the long-lasting pain associated with losing a child to violence.

That is why she works with the group to support mothers who are going through that pain.

In Baltimore this year, 110 people have been killed and 221 have been injured in shootings, according to the numbers provided by the Baltimore Police Department on Friday.

And the numbers kept growing over the weekend.

On Friday night, two men were gunned down in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. They died a short time later at Sinai Hospital.

On Saturday, another three people were shot around 4 a.m. at a gas station in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The violent crimes not only hurt the victims but also their family members. That’s where the group called tears of mother’s cry comes in to support the mothers of homicide victims.

The group holds events throughout the year to support mothers as they grieve their lost children. It helps them to know they are not alone or forgotten.

“Takes my mind off my pain to help somebody else with theirs,” Green said.

The group held its annual Mother’s Day luncheon this weekend.