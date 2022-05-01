BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine.

The California Democrat embarked on the trip to send a message: that America firmly stands with the Ukrainians.

She said the trip was to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a message of appreciation for his leadership while Russia continues to launch attacks on his country.

The focus of the conversation between Pelosi and Zelensky centered around security, humanitarian aid, and economic assistance.

Her high-profile visit comes more than two months after the war began.

“Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi said.

But some people in Baltimore who have family ties in Ukraine say that commitment to the Eurasian country needs to be ramped up.

The Baltimore community has shown its support in the fight for Ukraine’s freedom with rallies outside of the city’s historic Saint Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church.

On Sunday, the streets were quiet. But for some people like Lydia Sushko-Teluk, her loved ones are still in her thoughts and prayers.

“My family, what they’re doing currently is working with the central kitchen and helping to feed refugees,” Sushko-Teluk said.

Sushko-Teluk is doing what she can to provide support from overseas.

She said that Pelosi’s visit abroad is a welcome sight but it still falls short of the support the Ukrainians need to see from America.

“Well, I think it’s great that she had went on over,” she said. “I think I would like to see more of our congressional people head on over there as well as I would like to see President Biden meet with President Zelensky.”

A group of 40 nations has agreed to streamline and expedite the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has pleaded with Congress for a $33 billion bill to continue aid in the months to come.

In a press conference, Zelensky said the U.S. is a leader in strong support for Ukraine.