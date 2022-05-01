BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mother Nature cooperated for the Brigade Brigance at the Maryland Zoo Sunday morning.

It was a rain free start to the day but rain is edging in from the west.

Rain will arrive in Central Maryland by the late morning and off and on showers will be with us through the afternoon with a few thunderstorms this evening.

Most of the state will see plain thunderstorms but there is a chance for an isolated severe storm for far western and southern Maryland.

#WJZFirstAlert

Most of us will see general thunderstorms today but there is a chance for an isolated severe storm for far western and southern Maryland. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/qkODWYCCTv — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 1, 2022

Abundant clouds and wet weather will keep temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Monday is looking much brighter and warmer.

While there is a chance for a few sprinkles Monday morning, the rest of the day is dry with clouds clearing out in the morning.

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday is more cloudy with rain potentially returning at night.

Each day that follows through Saturday does have at least a chance for a few showers.

Sunday is Mother’s Day and the forecast is dry so far!