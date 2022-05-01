BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s detectives are investigating two shootings separated by a single block that occurred within a seven-hour period on Sunday, according to authorities.
The first shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue, police said.
Officers on patrol in the area found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the right ankle.
An ambulance took him to a local hospital, police said.
The second shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.
Officers found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the left leg, police said.
An ambulance took that man to a local hospital too.
Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Central District are investigating these shootings, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the shootings should call 410-396-2411 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.