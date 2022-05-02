BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded in a series of shootings Sunday less than a mile apart in Baltimore, authorities said.
The first shooting was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers found a 40-year-old victim, who was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle.READ MORE: Man With Gunshot Injuries Dies After Seeking Help From Johns Hopkins Doctors, Baltimore Police Say
About 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a second shooting in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found a 36-year-old man shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury.READ MORE: Suspect In Death Of Isreali Tourist Efraim Gordon Pleads Guilty To Murder
A third shooting shortly before midnight brought officers to the 1000 block of McCulloh Street. There they found a 31-year-old man shot multiple times in the shoulder. He is expected to survive.MORE NEWS: Secret Recordings Of People Recovered From Late Music Teacher's Home, Baltimore County Police Say
Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.