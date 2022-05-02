BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore County officers who opened fire on a driver who allegedly rammed a police vehicle at the scene of an arrest in Dundalk last month were justified in their actions, a grand jury found Monday.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said his office agrees with the jury and the officers, who are part of the Criminal Apprehension Support Team, will not be prosecuted.

Police said the officers were detaining two people in connection with a 2021 homicide around 1 p.m. on April 14 near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Avon Avenue when the driver allegedly rammed a police car.

The officers then opened fire on the driver, who was struck an unknown number of times. Police said the officers rendered immediate aid until medics arrived, which is when the patient was transported to Shock Trauma.

The condition of the driver — who is now being referred to as a suspect by police — is not currently known. Police said the driver was not one of the two people the apprehension team came to arrest.

Shellenberger said the Baltimore County Grand Jury heard evidence in the case before finding the officers justified. None of the officers involved in the arrest were wearing body cameras.

BCPD spokesperson Joy Stewart told WJZ last month that certain specialized units do not wear body-worn cameras, but she did not specify why.

Stewart told WJZ Baltimore County Police are budgeted to receive 425 additional body cameras in either fiscal year 2022 or 2023, which will be given to all special investigation bureaus, including the specialized units that don’t currently have them.

According to an analysis of the Baltimore County Police’s proposed FY2022 budget, all officers in the department are set to have body-worn cameras by 2025.