BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police on Monday found a 31-year-old Baltimore County man who was reported missing over the weekend.
Jingyi Deng, who’s described as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, was last seen about noon Sunday in the Cockeysville area, Baltimore County Police said. Police found him dead, according to Baltimore County Police spokesperson Trae Corbin.
#UPDATE Mr. Deng has been located. https://t.co/l02PwNtiyr
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 2, 2022
#UPDATE Mr. Deng has been located. https://t.co/l02PwNtiyr

The police search for Deng was focused Monday morning on an area near the NCR Trail between Ashland and Phoenix, a police spokesperson told WJZ.
Because the 31-year-old might be armed, police advised against approaching him.
