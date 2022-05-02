CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Rachel Menitoff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Missing person

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 31-year-old Baltimore County man reported missing over the weekend.

Jingyi Deng, who’s described as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, was last seen about noon Sunday in the Cockeysville aea, Baltimore County Police said. Police said Deng might be armed and in distress.

The police search for Deng was focused Monday morning on an area near the NCR Trail between Ashland and Phoenix, a police spokesperson told WJZ.

Because the 31-year-old might be armed, police advise against approaching him. If you see Deng, please call 911 or 410-887-1820.

Rachel Menitoff