BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 31-year-old Baltimore County man reported missing over the weekend.
Jingyi Deng, who’s described as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, was last seen about noon Sunday in the Cockeysville aea, Baltimore County Police said. Police said Deng might be armed and in distress.
The police search for Deng was focused Monday morning on an area near the NCR Trail between Ashland and Phoenix, a police spokesperson told WJZ.
Because the 31-year-old might be armed, police advise against approaching him. If you see Deng, please call 911 or 410-887-1820.
Please share #HelpLocate: Jingyi Deng (31) 5’10, 185lbs. Ls today at 12:00pm may be in the Cockeysville area. BCoPD is concerned for his well being. Mr. Deng may be armed with a handgun. If seen DO NOT APPROACH, please call 911 or 410-887-1820.^ Gb pic.twitter.com/o29jKCOE6x
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 2, 2022