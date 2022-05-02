BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found Monday at a Baltimore charter school.
The incident happened about 11 a.m. at Green Street Academy in West Baltimore, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.
Baltimore City School Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the unidentified student will be charged, though it was not immediately clear what charges he will face.
Monday’s discovery would mark the 13th gun found at a Baltimore City school in 2022, according to statistics compiled by WJZ.
Last month, a gun was found at Mervo, the same day two students were stabbed during a fight at the high school, WJZ previously reported.
In late March, a student was arrested after a loaded handgun was recovered at ConneXions, a community-based arts school.