By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dump truck crashed into a ravine between bridges Monday afternoon in Edgewater, authorities said.

Anne Arundel County Fire officials said units responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the bridge on Solomons Island Road. Chopper footage of the scene shows the truck flipped upside-down in the ravine.

Fire officials said they are working to rescue the patient, whose condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated

