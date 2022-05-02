BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dump truck crashed into a ravine between bridges Monday afternoon in Edgewater, authorities said.
Anne Arundel County Fire officials said units responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the bridge on Solomons Island Road. Chopper footage of the scene shows the truck flipped upside-down in the ravine.
Fire officials said they are working to rescue the patient, whose condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated
