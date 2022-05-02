DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A raging house fire in Dundalk that destroyed four homes and displaced 16 people on Friday was an accidental fire caused by an outdoor chicken fryer, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The fire was reported about noon at several row homes in the unit block of Flagship Road. Crews got the fire under control about an hour later, but four homes were rendered uninhabitable.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old In Custody After Loaded Gun Found At Baltimore Charter School
Officials said 11 adults, 5 children and multiple pets were displaced. No injuries were reported.READ MORE: Where's Marty? Learning Some Tips From Spencer Horsman, Baltimore's Own Illusionist
A mayday call was made for a firefighter running low on air who became disoriented, but it was quickly canceled, a fire department spokesperson said.MORE NEWS: Secret Recordings Of People Recovered From Late Music Teacher's Home, Baltimore County Police Say
Investigators found that the fire began at an add-on outdoor kitchen, where 30 minutes before the fire, an occupant had been frying a chicken in a fryer.