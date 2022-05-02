BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weather on Monday set the perfect tone for another beautiful week of spring.
The temperature rose to 80 degrees at BWI-Marshall during the late afternoon.READ MORE: Bleeding Baltimore: Mapping The City's Violent Crime & Searching For Solutions
But on Tuesday, some clouds will begin to move in Maryland’s direction and there may be a shower in the evening.
Temperature highs will still be pleasant though, but Tuesday will not be as warm as Monday.
Those clouds may linger on Wednesday and a shower or two will certainly be possible that day too, but it won’t be a washout.READ MORE: Firefighters Respond To 4-Alarm Blaze, Partial Collapse In West Baltimore
On Thursday, more sunshine and drier conditions will move into the Baltimore area before a wetter and cooler Friday arrives.
Rain seems very likely on Friday, and that rain may linger into Saturday.
The temperature high will be around 60 degrees at that time.MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Public Schools Is Joining Dozens Of Other School Districts In Suing A Vape Company
As for Mother’s Day, initial projections indicate that clouds will give way to some sun and a high of around 64 degrees.