By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weather on Monday set the perfect tone for another beautiful week of spring. 

The temperature rose to 80 degrees at BWI-Marshall during the late afternoon.  

But on Tuesday, some clouds will begin to move in Maryland’s direction and there may be a shower in the evening.

Temperature highs will still be pleasant though, but Tuesday will not be as warm as Monday. 

Those clouds may linger on Wednesday and a shower or two will certainly be possible that day too, but it won’t be a washout. 

On Thursday, more sunshine and drier conditions will move into the Baltimore area before a wetter and cooler Friday arrives. 

Rain seems very likely on Friday, and that rain may linger into Saturday.

The temperature high will be around 60 degrees at that time.  

As for Mother’s Day, initial projections indicate that clouds will give way to some sun and a high of around 64 degrees.