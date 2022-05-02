BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our first Monday of May is shaping up to be partly sunny and warm.

Most of us woke up to temperatures in the 50s this morning, and things will warm up heading into the afternoon hours.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high in the mid to upper 70s, slightly warmer than our typical high this time of year.

We’ll stay mostly dry and clear into the evening when temperatures are expected to dip back into the low to mid 50s.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will bring us a mixture of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday looks a little more unsettled with mostly cloudy weather in the 70s and a chance for a passing shower.

On Thursday, we’ll get even more sunshine and 70-degree weather, though it will give way to clouds later on.

Friday is when things cool down into the 60s and we’ll be tracking some rounds of rain throughout the day.