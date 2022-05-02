TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old music teacher from Baltimore County who died last month is suspected of secretly recording people inside his Pikesville home, authorities said Monday.
Scott Tiemann, who taught jazz music at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and at several private schools in the area including the McDonogh School, died April 5, according to a copy of his obituary. No cause of death was listed.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing Man Who Might Be Armed
As part of a recent investigation, detectives recovered multiple recordings of people that were taken without their knowledge inside Tiemann’s home, where he taught private music lessons, Baltimore County Police said.READ MORE: A Maryland Man Won $100,000 After Skipping Work
Investigators said they have no reason to believe anyone was recorded outside of Tiemann’s home. Detectives are asking that anyone who visited the home between Jan. 1 and April 5 to come forward by calling 410-887-6777.
Police said they’re working with school administrators to offer support to students and staff in the wake of Tiemann’s death and the investigation’s findings.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Ravens To Celebrate Super Bowl XXXV Champions Later This Month
Tiemann’s biography has been removed from UMBC’s website, but a cached copy of the biography describes him as a Baltimore-based “musician, instrument builder and occupational therapy professional” who was a member of the university’s jazz faculty and a private instructor of percussion for the McDonogh School.