SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Bleach was sprayed into a person’s eyes during an attack at a Maryland mall, and police said Monday they are searching for two teenage female suspects.
Montgomery County police officers responded to the Westfield Wheaton mall in Silver Spring around 8 p.m. on April 15 for a report of an assault, police said in a news release on Monday.
Detectives learned that two people approached the victim inside the mall, pushed her to the ground and began kicking her in the face, police said. Before they fled, police said one of the suspects sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes.
Police released surveillance video of the suspects described as females in their late teens and they are asking for help identifying them.
READ MORE: Outdoor Chicken Fryer Caused Dundalk Fire That Displaced 16, Officials Say
Police said the first suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, and black and purple shoes, and she was seen carrying a white purse. The second female suspect had her hair in long black and blonde braids, and wore blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, and blue, black, and white Nike high top sneakers.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530 or 240-773-TIPS. They can also call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.