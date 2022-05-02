Hi everyone!

“It” was no tougher than this. “It” is a Monday. Mondays inspire no one to do anything besides get through Monday. So, why not start the week with a little entertainment to give Monday a bit of a boost? “It” was no tougher than that.

Illusions Bar & Theater in Federal Hill is owned by Spencer Horsman. Fifteen years ago, Spencer and his father, Ken, took the family’s magic shop and turned it into a live performance venue. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Horsman was a child prodigy when it came to shuffling cards and sleight of hand. At age 35, he is a nationally known card trick artist and escape artist who knows every form of magic and illusion you can imagine.

He has done Letterman, “America’s Got Talent,” residence performances in Las Vegas and even stints on the cruise ship circuit. The bottom line is that Horsman is very good at what he does.

But Baltimore is his home. He was raised in Federal Hill and is comfortable living right here where he grew up.

As always, here is the link to the Illusions website. Post-COVID, Illusions is back with a few changes in place. There are fewer seats, but it’s a more intimate performance, so everyone gets involved.

I hope you enjoyed Monday’s “Where’s Marty?” segment as much as I did.

Until next time,

– Marty B!