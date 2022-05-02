BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Hachi.
Hachi is a 4-year-old German Shepherd.READ MORE: Suspect In Death Of Isreali Tourist Efraim Gordon Pleads Guilty
She was originally adopted by a family that didn’t know much about the needs of a German Shepherd, so they decided to give her up.
Hachi is well behaved, extremely sweet and great with other dogs and even cats.READ MORE: Outdoor Chicken Fryer Caused Dundalk Fire That Displaced 16, Officials Say
She loves playing with her ball and is looking for an adopter who has experience with the high energy of German Shepherds.
Hachi is now available for adoption through All Shepherd Rescue.MORE NEWS: Zandon Is 3-1 Favorite For 148th Kentucky Derby At Churchill Downs
To learn more about Hachi, you can visit the organization’s website here.