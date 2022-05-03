CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore National Pike, Fatal crash, Motorcyclist

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car on Baltimore National Pike, according to authorities.

Joseph Blackwell was riding a 2021 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Acura TL around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Baltimore County Police said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Storms Will Bring Rain To The State Throughout The Week

The car was making a left turn onto Baltimore National Pike, continuing westbound. That is when the motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound, collided with it, according to authorities.

READ MORE: Pro-Choice Activists In Baltimore Protest Against The Potential Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

Blackwell was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

MORE NEWS: Detective Target Of Crime Gone Wrong In South Baltimore

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is working to determine all of the factors that contributed to the collision.

CBS Baltimore Staff