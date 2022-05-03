BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car on Baltimore National Pike, according to authorities.
Joseph Blackwell was riding a 2021 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Acura TL around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Baltimore County Police said on Tuesday.
The car was making a left turn onto Baltimore National Pike, continuing westbound. That is when the motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound, collided with it, according to authorities.
Blackwell was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is working to determine all of the factors that contributed to the collision.