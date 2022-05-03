BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pro-abortion rights activists and supporters gathered outside the federal courthouse Tuesday after Politico published a draft US Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I believe every woman has the right to choose what they want to do with their body” said Lauren Reilly of Baltimore.

Lynn McMann, co-director of the Baltimore Abortion Fund, said when it comes to pregnancy, it should be a woman’s choice.

“It’s fundamentally cruel, wrong and unjust to force people to be pregnant against their will,” said McCann.

In the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, the court determined people’s right to the procedure is protected under the 14th Amendment.

“I don’t think it’s up for the courts or anyone else to decide what we do with our bodies as human beings, as women, as people” said McMann.

The leaked draft from February, written by Justice Samuel Alito, is from a case challenging Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion.

If the draft opinion holds, it would represent triumph for the anti-abortion movement.

“This goes a long way to correcting the courts error in 1973,” said Laura Bogley, director of legislation at Maryland Right to Life.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, regulation of abortion would return back to the states. Here in Maryland, abortions would still be legal because there are laws that protect abortion rights.

“It’s the job of the states to ensure that abortion is safe, and now with this pending ruling, it seems the states may finally have the opportunity to do their job,” said Bogley.

The court said the opinion does not represent the final position of any members.