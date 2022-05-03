BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large police presence is over a flipped car in the Port Covington neighborhood of South Baltimore.
Chopper 13 captured multiple emergency response units surrounding the crashed car, which appears to be a black sedan. The incident occurred near Nicks Fish House on Cromwell Street.
The president of the local police union, Mike Mancuso, and the vice president of the union are aware of a police-involved shooting in South Baltimore where there is heavy police activity around an overturned car, according to a statement on the union’s Twitter account.
“Our Detective appears to be uninjured and the suspects are being sought,” the union said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.