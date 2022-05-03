BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday got off to a cloudy, foggy start with temperatures in the 50s.

Those clouds will give way to some rays of sunshine as we’ll stay mostly dry throughout the day.

We are expecting things to warm up today with temperatures predicted to climb into the mid 70s.

Even though it won’t be as warm as Monday, it will likely be warmer parts of Maryland near the Bay.

The weather is set to remain dry until sometime tonight when we could see a couple of showers.

We anticipate that whatever showers we get will stick around through the early part of Wednesday.

Speaking of Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday will likely provide our nicest day of the week with some sun and a forecast 70-degree high.

The clouds will be out in force on Friday when we’ll likely get some rain along with temps in the 60s.