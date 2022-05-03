BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Scattered showers and storms began approaching Western Maryland on Tuesday evening.

Some of the storms brought severe weather to West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio through the afternoon.

They appear to be holding together as they approach Garrett County.

The storms should weaken overnight as they move east, with the greatest threat for hail or damaging wind gusts remaining west of Interstate 81.

The storms will arrive in the Baltimore area after midnight through early Wednesday in a weakened state.

Another round of scattered storms could pop up along with a cold front on Wednesday afternoon, especially if there is enough sunshine through the day.

Temperatures will skyrocket into the mid- and upper 70s Wednesday afternoon if the sunshine appears along with a southwest wind.

Thursday will be mild and quiet with highs in the low 70s.

The next storm will rapidly approach the area by Friday morning with rain increasing in coverage and intensity through the day.

Periods of rain—some of it heavy at times—will be likely across the area from Friday afternoon through Saturday night.

Low pressure will develop and linger off the coast through the first part of the weekend and will come with a stiff northeast wind that could bring 10 to 20 miles per hour wind gusts through Saturday.

Expect temperatures in the low 60s on Friday afternoon.

The Baltimore area won’t get out of the 50s on Saturday.

It will be a truly miserable Friday and Saturday weather-wise.

Alert Days have been issued for both Friday and Saturday due to periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty northeast winds resulting in a significant inconvenience for many.

Rain is forecast to taper off by Sunday for Mother’s Day but the winds will stay gusty out of the northeast with highs around 60 degrees.

Next week, lighter winds and more sunshine will allow temps to rebound to the low 70s.