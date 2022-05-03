BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pro-choice activists came together to make their anger known outside of the federal courthouse in Baltimore Tuesday.

“I believe every woman has the right to choose what they want to do with their body,” Lauren Reilly of Baltimore said.

The protest comes after a leaked draft shows a majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade. A case challenging Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion.

“I don’t think it’s up for the courts or anyone else to decide what we do with our bodies as human beings as women as people,” Lynn McCann of the Baltimore Abortion Fund said.

Co-director of Baltimore’s Abortion Fund, Lynn McCann, says when it comes to pregnancy, it should be a woman’s choice.

“It’s fundamentally cruel, wrong, and just to force people to be pregnant against their will,” McCann said.

The leaked report sent shockwaves throughout the country and sparked statewide controversy.

“I feel like people forget about the baby’s choice because they’re not old enough to have a choice or a voice,” one woman said

Those who are pro-life, like Brittney Carlson of Utah who is visiting Baltimore, note that there are birth control options.

Other people disagree.

“It’s not going to eradicate abortions it’s going to make them more unsafe,” Lauren Reilly of Baltimore said.

If the draft opinion holds, then it would represent a triumph for the anti-abortion movement.

“This goes a long way to correcting the court’s error in 1973,” Laura Bogley, the director of Legislation at Maryland right to Life, said.

The draft opinion does not represent the final position of any members of the U.S. Supreme Court though.

In Maryland, abortions would still be legal because there are laws that protect abortion rights.