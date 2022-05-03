Hi everyone!

I have mentioned this before, but I’ll say it again. When Denise Koch walks up and says, “I have an idea,” you listen. That’s how we ended up at Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Howard County on Tuesday.

Toby’s has been around as long as I can remember. And I have never heard anyone say a bad thing about the shows or dinner there. While the concept of “dinner and a show” can be found in many cities, Toby’s is unique.

Since 1979, Toby Orenstein has been a nationwide leader in this genre. She is the founder and director of the Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts, and she established a school for youngsters interested in the performing arts.

What a delight to meet such a legend, and that’s a term I don’t throw around lightly. She has had over 200 productions and 100 Helen Hayes Award nominations since the beginning. So, yeah, I would call Orenstein a legend.

She’s also a delightful character, mother, grandmother and just an overall good person.

Part of our mission with “Where’s Marty?” is to meet the people you might have heard of but you have never spent time with. And today is perhaps the most perfect example of us bringing you along for the ride.

Currently playing is “Rocky: The Musical.” It was a hit on Broadway and offers a fun twist on a boxing classic. Here’s a non-spoiler spoiler: the performance is more about relationships and love than boxing.

Check out the interview segments and visit the theater’s website to learn more about it.

Once again, a special thanks to Denise for this idea. Bravo!

– Marty B