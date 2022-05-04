BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating an explosion Wednesday morning in Millersville.
It happened about 9 a.m. inside a shipping container located near a business along Jabez Run, according to preliminary details released by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
A fire was quickly extinguished, but hazardous material crews and investigators are on scene looking into what caused the small explosion, the fire department said.
Images released by the fire department show a charred shipping container with its doors ajar and debris strewn about the area.
The agency is asking residents to avoid the area.
