CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department, Boundbrook Way, Essex, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Essex on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way.

READ MORE: Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting, Arrest Made

More details were not immediately available.

READ MORE: Online Sports Wagering In Maryland Won't Begin Before Football Season

This story will be updated.

MORE NEWS: Teen, 23-Year-Old Man Charged In Carjacking Of Baltimore Detective

 

CBS Baltimore Staff