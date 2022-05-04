BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Essex on Wednesday.
Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a police involved shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way in Essex. A media staging site has been established at Eastern Technical High School (1100 Mace Ave)
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 4, 2022
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way.
