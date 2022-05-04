BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old from Baltimore was arrested Wednesday and charged in the murder of Marco Nunez, a Fells Point bouncer who was shot and killed last week.
The unnamed teen was arrested about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Cherry Hill Road. After being questioned by homicide detectives, he’s being taken to Central Booking, where he will be charged as an adult with first-degree murder.READ MORE: Here's How Higher Rates Will Impact You
The bouncer of Rodos Bar was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside Riptide Bar in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. April 25. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.READ MORE: Officials Break Ground At KEYS Community Healing Village In West Baltimore
Nunez was trying to “prevent an altercation between two groups” when he was shot, police said.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Monday that detectives investigating the shooting were following “some promising leads” in the case.MORE NEWS: Leaking Propane Tank Cited In Millersville Explosion That Injured 2