BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It turns out that Baltimore Ravens’ fans don’t need to dig up their passports.

The NFL released its complete schedule for the 2022 International Series on Wednesday, and the Ravens avoided playing an overseas game this season.

While Baltimore wasn’t slated to host any of the games held in Germany, the United Kingdom or Mexico, there was a chance they could have been a “visiting” team.

That’s because the Ravens were scheduled to play away games against the Saints, Buccaneers and Jaguars, all of which were selected to host international games.

Instead, Baltimore will play all of its games stateside this season. That’s good news for players’ sleep schedules and fans who don’t want to book an overseas flight.

The International Series kicks off with three games in London: the Vikings and Saints on Oct. 2, the Giants and Packers on Oct. 9, and the Broncos and Jaguars on Oct. 30.

It continues on Nov. 13 when the Bucs host the Seahawks in Munich, Germany, and it will wrap up on Nov. 21 when the Cardinals host the Niners in Mexico City.