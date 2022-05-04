CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Brandon Weigel
Filed Under:Baltimore Museum Of Art, Brandee Younger, Janet and Alan Wurtzburger Sculpture Garden, Jazz in the Sculpture Garden, Karen Briggs, Lao Tizer Quartet, Todd Marcus, Virginia MacDonald

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art’s Jazz in the Sculpture Garden series is returning this summer, bringing acclaimed acts to the outdoor space with 19 early modernist works created by artists such as Alexander Calder, Isamu Noguchi and Auguste Rodin.

Here’s the schedule:

READ MORE: Over 66K Marylanders Eligible For Refunds In $141M Settlement Over 'Free' TurboTax Ads

Friday, June 10, 7-9 p.m. The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Karen Briggs

Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m-1 p.m.  Brandee Younger

Saturday, Aug. 13, 7-9 p.m. Todd Marcus Quintet featuring Virginia MacDonald

READ MORE: Officials Break Ground At KEYS Community Healing Village In West Baltimore

Tickets are available for single concerts ($50) or as a season package for all three shows ($140).

Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, located in the museum, is offering a dinner package with a three-course meal served on the terrace for $125.

Museum members will receive a 25% discount on tickets and bundles.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Warm With Chance For Afternoon Storms

Tickets are available online at artbma.org/jazz or at the museum’s box office beginning Thursday, May 5.

Brandon Weigel