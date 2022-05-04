BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art’s Jazz in the Sculpture Garden series is returning this summer, bringing acclaimed acts to the outdoor space with 19 early modernist works created by artists such as Alexander Calder, Isamu Noguchi and Auguste Rodin.
Here’s the schedule:READ MORE: Over 66K Marylanders Eligible For Refunds In $141M Settlement Over 'Free' TurboTax Ads
Friday, June 10, 7-9 p.m. The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Karen Briggs
Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m-1 p.m. Brandee Younger
Saturday, Aug. 13, 7-9 p.m. Todd Marcus Quintet featuring Virginia MacDonaldREAD MORE: Officials Break Ground At KEYS Community Healing Village In West Baltimore
Tickets are available for single concerts ($50) or as a season package for all three shows ($140).
Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, located in the museum, is offering a dinner package with a three-course meal served on the terrace for $125.
Museum members will receive a 25% discount on tickets and bundles.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Warm With Chance For Afternoon Storms
Tickets are available online at artbma.org/jazz or at the museum’s box office beginning Thursday, May 5.