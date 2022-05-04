File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A juvenile has been arrested following a robbery near Perry Hall Middle School in Nottingham, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to authorities.
A person advised a school resource officer that they had been robbed in the 4300 block of Ebenezer Road around 2:10 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.
That person said someone presented a cutting instrument and demanded their cell phone, according to authorities.
The officer was able to identify the juvenile suspect and arrest them. The juvenile will face charges, police said.