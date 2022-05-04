BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed by two Baltimore County Police officers inside of a house in Essex on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way around 4 p.m., Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said.

Neighbors told WJZ an elderly couple in their 60s live at the home with their three children.

The officers went to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance, according to authorities.

#BREAKING: a police involved shooting @BaltCoPolice confirm on Boundbrook Way in Essex neighbors say its a quiet street but family disputes have happened at the house before & police were here 2 days ago

👇🏽VIDEO shows police arriving on scene as school bus drops off kids @wjz pic.twitter.com/LESd5PI8dJ — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 4, 2022

Neighbors said police often respond to domestic disputes at the house where the shooting occurred, with one police visit happening as recently as two days ago.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is on the scene. The division is tasked with handling investigations into deadly incidents involving the police, and was formed in response to several police reform bills passed by the Maryland General Assembly last year.

IID spokesperson Thomas Lester said the officers involved were wearing a body-worn camera.

That footage is expected to be released by the Attorney General’s office within 14 days, he said.

The office will identify the involved officers and their tenure with the Baltimore County Police Department within 48 hours, Lester said.

During that same time frame, the IID unit will make public the identity and the age of the person who was killed by police.

This story will be updated.